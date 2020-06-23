“The wheat market was mixed with KC gaining on Mpls from intermarket spread activity,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “KC garnered strength as recent rain events are expected to delay harvest activity, Chicago prices were higher, bouncing off 8-9 month lows that were hit recently. Mpls saw additional pressure from forecasts suggesting beneficial moisture.”
“Wheat futures closed mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Chicago and KC gained on corn and spring wheat… Most of the drop was in wheat due to increase harvest activity and lower Europe, Russia and Australia prices. Spring wheat futures may have traded lower on talk that China may be requesting exporters guarantee that shipments are virus free.”