 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

“The Russian U-turn on the export corridor sent EU wheat futures lower and halted any cash market activity,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Traders are expressing extreme fatigue with the situation, specs are increasingly walking away from the wheat market volatility.”

December Chicago wheat contracts illustrated the volatility. “Monday’s session saw the contract gain as much as 63 cents before adding another 10.75 cents Tuesday,” Darin Newsom, with Barchart, said. “Then Wednesday rolled around and headlines were bleating about Russia’s change of mind, and the December issue fell as much as 64.75 cents.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Australia and Argentina are showing concerns about their wheat crop, giving strong prices support to the market overnight. “Prices drew additi…

Wheat

The wheat market is trading lower on a stronger U.S. dollar and improved conditions for the U.S. and Argentina wheat areas, Ami Heesch of CHS …

Wheat

“After helping wheat futures yesterday, the dollar index was working against them today, with KC leading the way, down 8 ½ cents/bu and settli…

Wheat

Wheat prices are sharply higher overnight on the Russia news, but are pulling back after reports that a dozen vessels left Ukraine ports today…

Wheat

Wheat markets were sharply higher yesterday and trends turned up on the daily charts on news that Russia had suspended its participation in th…

Wheat

“Wheat futures traded higher today, as the sharply lower dollar helps the competitiveness of U.S. wheat,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, sa…

Wheat

Wheat futures are sharply lower this morning on reports that Ukraine grain exports will cross the Black Sea Corridor on Thursday, Steve Freed …

Wheat

“Wheat futures gapped higher overnight with the headline from Russia saying they are suspending their participation in the grain export deal,”…

Wheat

“The wheat market traded lower on another dismal week of export sales, ongoing shipments from Ukraine and forecasts for rain across the US Sou…

Wheat

Recent rain events across the Southern Plains have been beneficial to the newly planted winter wheat. There are ideas that we could see a 5-10…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News