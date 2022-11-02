People are also reading…
“The Russian U-turn on the export corridor sent EU wheat futures lower and halted any cash market activity,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Traders are expressing extreme fatigue with the situation, specs are increasingly walking away from the wheat market volatility.”
December Chicago wheat contracts illustrated the volatility. “Monday’s session saw the contract gain as much as 63 cents before adding another 10.75 cents Tuesday,” Darin Newsom, with Barchart, said. “Then Wednesday rolled around and headlines were bleating about Russia’s change of mind, and the December issue fell as much as 64.75 cents.”