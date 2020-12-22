Winter wheat futures are two-sided coming into Tuesday trade, as Prices are “respecting near-term moving average support,” Total Farm Marketing said. There is uncertainty with Russia’s 2021 export policy, they said, which is “viewed as supportive for world wheat prices.”
Trade is weaker coming into the morning session, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. “Look for choppy action to continue through today,” he said.
