Wheat

“The money seemed to step back into the Minneapolis market as the conditions are still very poor and production likely much lower than normal,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “The spring wheat tour begins next week.”

Wheat exports were good today, “but not enough to trump weather today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Expectations are for hard red spring wheat abandonment to be high.”

