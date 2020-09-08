“The wheat market was on the defensive despite decent weekly export inspections,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices were pressured from a stronger US$, plentiful world supplies of wheat with increased production estimates for Australia and Russia. Egypt’s GASC is expected to be in the market for optional origin wheat this week.”
“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some link the selloff to estimates that the 2020 wheat crop near 28.9 mmt versus USDA 26.0. They also estimated exports near 20.0 mmt versus 9.5 last year. Higher US Dollar, lower US stocks and lower energy prices may have also Weighed on wheat futures.”