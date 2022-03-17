 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

“Wheat remains in an up-trend amid the perception that fewer exports will be available from the Black Sea region due to the war in Ukraine perpetuated by Russia,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Even if the war was to stop today, it would likely take months for routine export business to resume.”

“Black Sea wheat exports in question,” ADM Investor Services said. “Russia trying to export but domestic prices higher. Some estimate that EU, Russia and Ukraine may not export 13 mmt wheat vs. USDA est.”

