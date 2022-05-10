Wheat prices stabilized overnight, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “The weekly Export Inspections report showed 19 MMT of wheat had been shipped MYTD through 5/5, compared to 23.75 MMT during the same period last season.”
Planting delays are in the northern U.S., pushing crop markets higher, CHS Hedging said. All three classes of wheat are up double digits this morning as winter wheat conditions are at 29% good/excellent.
