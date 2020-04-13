“Wheat prices traded higher at the open on crop concerns in the U.S. Southern Plains, Europe and the Black Sea Region,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from concerns about food supplies. Prices retreated midday on weakness in the row crops and strong Ukraine exports, despite efforts to retain adequate supplies during the virus situation.”
Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, described the mixed market.
“Chicago wheat was lower on concern about global food and feed demand. KC wheat was supported by some dry weather in the U.S. southern plains and the fact China bought U.S. HRW,” Freed said. “Most look for USDA to continue to rate the U.S. winter wheat crop 62% good to excellent versus 60 last year.”
Check your area cash bids for grains.
