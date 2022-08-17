People are also reading…
USDA again projects record high global wheat production in its August outlook, thanks to month-over-month rises in production for some major wheat growing nations, according to Rod Bain reporting for USDA in Washington, D.C. Higher production is expected in Russia, Australia and Canada World Agricultural Outlook Board chairman, Mark Jekanowski, told Bain in a radio interview.
Wheat trade remains volatile as the global supply remains tight, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging, said this morning.