Wheat has traded quieter today, as there has been no resolution to the opening of a grain export corridor, Total Farm Marketing said. “Friday’s USDA report may show concerns about the Canadian, US, and European wheat crops.”
Wheat futures are trading in a “volatile range” with values closing higher, CHS Hedging said. “It is doubtful that Russia will help to open safe shipping zones for Ukranian grain.”
