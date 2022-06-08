 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat has traded quieter today, as there has been no resolution to the opening of a grain export corridor, Total Farm Marketing said. “Friday’s USDA report may show concerns about the Canadian, US, and European wheat crops.”

Wheat futures are trading in a “volatile range” with values closing higher, CHS Hedging said. “It is doubtful that Russia will help to open safe shipping zones for Ukranian grain.”

Grain futures prices

