Wheat was lower as well to close the week. "Wheat futures continued their drop in prices,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “KWU made new contract lows. Chicago September wheat traded below key psychological level near 5.00. This week the wheat market has been hit by lower Russia and French Wheat prices.”
“A Bloomberg survey of analysts shows the average estimate for US wheat production is 1.832 bln bu., with 1.218 bln bu. winter wheat,” Brugler Marketing said. “Those are little changed from last month. The average estimate for World wheat stocks is firm at 314.7 MMT. Canadian production potential appears to be excellent at this point.”