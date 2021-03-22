 Skip to main content
Wheat

Russian wheat export prices fell for the third consecutive week last week amid weak demand and lower prices in Chicago and Paris, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Prices in Chicago are near their three-month low as improved weather across the Northern Hemisphere boosted expectations of bumper supplies.

In Minneapolis, spring wheat contracts are feeling the pressure of lower winter wheat trade while trying to stay long-term rangebound as traders wage an acreage battle, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

Russian wheat prices fell last week as demand wanes, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Australia is expecting a bumper crop.

