The wheat market is trading lower on a stronger U.S. dollar and improved conditions for the U.S. and Argentina wheat areas, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
The Hightower Report also attributes strong gains in the U.S. dollar, rain in Argentina and mixed views on the future for the export corridor out of Ukraine for helping pressure wheat into trading lower on Thursday and into today.
