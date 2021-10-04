 Skip to main content
Wheat

“The wheat market opened higher on tight stocks and technical buying interest,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices turned lower in Mpls and KC on beneficial rains for the newly seeded winter wheat and technicals in Mpls. The Mpls December turned weaker after climbing to within 4-5 cents of its contract high of $9.37 ½ but was unable to push higher.”

“Wheat trade was mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “WZ gained I cent and was near 7.56. KWZ dropped 5 cents and ended near 7.54. MWZ ended down 1 cent and near 9.27. Lower US Dollar offered support. Concern about final Russia wheat exports vs USDA guess and lower EU milling wheat supply also offered support.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

