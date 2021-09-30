The reports today were friendly to wheat markets as HRW production was “much lower than what the trade was expecting,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “The spring wheat crop continues to get smaller. Chicago garnered additional strength from demand for world wheat.”
September wheat stocks were pegged at 1.780 bln bushels, nearly 100 mln below trade estimates.
“Wheat futures have been trending higher before the report as World wheat prices trend higher on tight World free stocks and a pickup in demand,” ADM Investor Services said.
