 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

  • Updated

The reports today were friendly to wheat markets as HRW production was “much lower than what the trade was expecting,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “The spring wheat crop continues to get smaller. Chicago garnered additional strength from demand for world wheat.”

September wheat stocks were pegged at 1.780 bln bushels, nearly 100 mln below trade estimates.

“Wheat futures have been trending higher before the report as World wheat prices trend higher on tight World free stocks and a pickup in demand,” ADM Investor Services said.

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Demand boosted the wheat market as Egypt “may be in the market for a jag of wheat this week,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Mpls turned …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Winter wheat planting continues to chug along with a decent amount of rain coming for the Southern Plains at the end of the month, according t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Brazil is talking about banning GMO wheat imports, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat trading looks to start the new week with 1 to 3 cents gains from the overnight. Minneapolis is the strongest, as high protein wheat rema…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

“The U.S. dollar index was more than 30 points higher yesterday and is firm again this morning, thus creating headwinds for commodity prices l…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“High prices and freight cost limits new aggressive buying,” ADM Investor Services said. There are reports Russia may ration wheat exports whi…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News