Wheat futures are higher across the board, trading 2 to 4 cents better, said Bryant Sanderson whose outlook for today calls for higher trade, “correcting from yesterday’s sharp losses.”
Alan Brugler of Brulger Marketing says the wheat market is trying for a “turnaround Tuesday bounce” as wheat trading follows yesterday’s profit taking. Futures are 3 to 4 cents higher in all three U.S. markets this morning after wheat trading started the week with double digit weakness, Brugler said.
Meanwhile, it remains dry across most of Russia and Ukraine as Ukraine lowered its 2020 wheat crop to 25 MMT versus USDA 27, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.