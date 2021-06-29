Chicago wheat is defending its resistance points near $6.58-6.63 in the early trade this week and did so again overnight, Blue Line Futures said. “If the Bulls can achieve consecutive closes or a conviction close above this pocket, we could see additional relief come into the market to neutralize some of the bearish technicals.”
Spring wheat is the “leader” in the wheat markets, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. “Ongoing concerns about the drought in the Northern Plains continue to lend strength to the market.”
