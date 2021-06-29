 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

  • Updated

Chicago wheat is defending its resistance points near $6.58-6.63 in the early trade this week and did so again overnight, Blue Line Futures said. “If the Bulls can achieve consecutive closes or a conviction close above this pocket, we could see additional relief come into the market to neutralize some of the bearish technicals.”

Spring wheat is the “leader” in the wheat markets, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. “Ongoing concerns about the drought in the Northern Plains continue to lend strength to the market.”

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Winter wheat futures posted decent gains overnight led by spring wheat,” Total Farm Marketing reported. The September wheat contracts hold th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Some are concerned that continued dry and warm weather could drop final North Dakota spring wheat yields with farmers harvesting 75% of plante…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market was "pressured" by other grains today as selling stayed prevalent in those markets, however Minneapolis wheat stayed strong, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Corn prices are trending lower and resistance is building a the moving averages, John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. “Spring wheat has po…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“KC wheat will face harvest pressure over the next week, I expect a harvest low made sometime in the next 10 days,” said John Payne of Daniels…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures were the leaders in the overnight session with all three classes up sharply in comparison to corn and soybeans. “Minneapolis is …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News