“The wheat market suffers from plentiful supplies, lack of demand and a bout of pre-holiday profit taking,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging said. “This week’s virtual HRW tour pegged the Kansas wheat crop at 284.4 mb with an average yield of 44.5 bushels per acre. … Prices drew additional pressure from this week’s rain events across the U.S. southern Plains.”
“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Over the last few days wheat futures have given back most of their recent gains. Word that the French wheat crop improved last week weighed on prices. USDA estimated the world 2020/21 wheat crop near 768 mmt vs. 764 last year.”
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.