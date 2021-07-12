“The wheat markets were higher today, led by MN spring wheat on deteriorating crop conditions,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “(In the ) USDA Report: All Wheat 2021/2022 – Planted acreage up .3 (mln acres); Harvested acreage up .7 (mln acres); Yield down 4.9 (bu./acre) to 45.8.”
“Wheat futures rallied sharply after NASS July estimate of US HRS crop,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “NASS stole the report show today by estimating US 2021 spring wheat and durum crop lower than expected. NASS estimated US 2021 wheat crop at 1,746 mln bu. vs 1,898 in June.”