“Wheat price action has been uninspiring the past month, trending mostly sideways,” Jim Warren of CHS trading said.
“Wheat futures just can’t rally,” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.
Allendale released its predictions today ahead of the WASDE coming on Friday. Its estimates for planted acres is up +0.033%, harvest up 0.021% and yield estimate is 47.50 bu./acre.
