The U.S. dollar is adding pressure to the wheat markets, Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said. Stats are showing that wheat speculators have been good buyers lately, as the Chicago wheat contracts are at a new record long.
As U.S. markets see selling, wheat is leading the U.S. row crops in following suit, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Just a quick reminder it was not 4 sessions ago that US wheat futures traded 25 cents higher into the close on Tuesday,” Payne said. “First notice day pressure with the delivery process starting on Thursday should keep the heat on the long side traders to price out or roll out.”
