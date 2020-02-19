“Traders are second guessing the idea that China will be a strong buyer of wheat,” ADM Investor Services said. “Tariffs on U.S. wheat did come down from China, but with huge stocks, China’s need for wheat seems minimal. While the lower adjustment in Australia wheat production was the primary bullish force yesterday, there is talk that the market overreacted to this news.”
Russia is projecting a bigger wheat crop — 3-5% higher year over year, Barchart.com reported. The USDA listed the 2019-20 Russian wheat crop at 73.5 MMT.
