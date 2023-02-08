"Some areas of the Southern Plains received a little precipitation today as the system moves east,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “After a slightly bullish wheat report relative to expectations, we saw double digit gains in nearby Chicago and KC. March Chicago managed to close above its 50 day moving average.”
“USDA essentially left the domestic S&D tables UNCH from Jan, save for a 2 mln bu. lighter food use, 1 mln bu. more seed use, and a 1 mln bu. looser carryout,” Brugler Marketing said. “The average trade guess was to see a 12 mln bu. looser carryout.”
USDA’s global S&Ds showed a 2.5 MMT production boost, mainly from Australia (+1.4) and Russia (+1).