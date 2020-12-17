Winter wheat was up overnight as lows in the dollar spurred some buying Total Farm Marketing said. “Many traders believe in a smaller Russian wheat crop than reported by USDA,” they added.
Snow cover has come to much of the southern plains, but it’s not enough to ease dry conditions, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “Rains in the spring will be vital,” he said.
