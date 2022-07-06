People are also reading…
“Futures were down hard at one point today but came back to finish the day lower but well off the lows,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Sharp selling pressure came in at one point, bringing the KC wheat down 29 ¼ cents, Minneapolis down 20 ¾ cents, and Chicago down 21 ¾ cents all for the lows on the December contract for each class.”
“Informa raised Russia wheat crop 2 MMT to 86 and Canada wheat crop 0.9 MMT to 33.8,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “They dropped Argentina wheat 1.4 MMT to 18.5 and EU crop 1 MMT to 133. USDA raised spring wheat from 59% Good/Excellent to 66%.”