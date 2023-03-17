Funds are short in wheat markets, Total Farm Marketing said, as trade watchings for any news regarding the Black Sea Grain initiative. “The deal expires tomorrow and an agreement has not yet been reached.”
The first USDA crop progress report will come on April 3, and “It remains to be seen if the market has priced in conditions (likely to be at or near record lows) or whether poor results will spark a rally,” Sean Lusk of Walsh Trading said.
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.