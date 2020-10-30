“December wheat closed moderately lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since October 14,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Drier and warmer weather moving into the Plains is seen as a factor which might help improve crop conditions ahead of dormancy. The rally in the US dollar is also seen as a negative force.”
“The wheat market traded lower on fund liquidation and improving weather conditions in the Black Sea, US and Europe,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Russia is expected to receive more rain over the weekend, while the US is expected to see a drier pattern for next week. Prices drew additional pressure from rolling December longs to deferred months.”