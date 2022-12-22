People are also reading…
“Futures were mixed as the KC wheat was higher and the other two classes lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The winter wheat areas are going to experience bitter cold temperatures over the next few days and the market has added a little premium to the winter wheat classes as this is a crop that doesn’t need any more questions about its potential.”
“KC is adding weather premium as overnight lows were below zero for roughly 50% – 60% of Kansas,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Export sales at 8 mln bu. were in line with expectations. YTD commitments are down 8% from year ago, vs. USDA forecast of down 3%.”