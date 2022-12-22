 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

“Futures were mixed as the KC wheat was higher and the other two classes lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The winter wheat areas are going to experience bitter cold temperatures over the next few days and the market has added a little premium to the winter wheat classes as this is a crop that doesn’t need any more questions about its potential.”

“KC is adding weather premium as overnight lows were below zero for roughly 50% – 60% of Kansas,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Export sales at 8 mln bu. were in line with expectations. YTD commitments are down 8% from year ago, vs. USDA forecast of down 3%.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

“Wheat futures ended mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Chicago and MLS ended lower. KC ended higher. There was some conc…

Wheat

Wheat futures were slightly lower overnight said Steve Freed of ADM Investor services, but concern about U.S. south plains and Midwest cold te…

Wheat

Wheat is expected to remain lower, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging “even though global supplies of wheat remain historically tight heading in…

Wheat

The market seems to be numb to further escalation of the Russian-Ukraine War and its bullish impact on wheat prices! Plus, Russia’s record whe…

Wheat

“The wheat market traded higher on demand hopes from this morning’s solid weekly export sales number,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Pr…

Wheat

The wheat market is mixed with Chicago firmer on optimism of easing COVID restrictions in China and the possibility of renewed Chinese busines…

Wheat

“Futures were higher led by the winter wheat classes as the market prices in some premium as brutally cold weather is expected across much of …

Wheat

“The wheat market traded lower on lack of fresh supportive news,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from th…

Wheat

Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging says, “Wheat doesn’t have much of a story right now, but with the current positioning of managed funds, it might n…

Wheat

Wheat is expected to be lower in KC and Chicago, but they appear to be finding support. Minneapolis wheat trade remains sideways, Patti Uhrich…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News