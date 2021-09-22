 Skip to main content
Wheat

“The wheat market was back higher today, finding strength from the risk-on trade across the equity and commodity markets,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Export sales tomorrow are estimated to be between 250,000-600,000 tonnes. Philippines is tendering for an estimated 224,000 tonnes of feed wheat.”

“Wheat futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat price were up on talk of lower World exports wheat supplies and need for higher US 2022 acres. LDC CEO also talked about years to resolve pandemic impact and food inflation. Informa estimated US 2022 wheat acres near 48.5 (mln) vs 47.0 last year.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

