Wheat followed the direction of corn markets, dropping as Kansas City contracts took a hit as a large storm system hits a swath of winter wheat areas. “
“Some moisture across U.S. HRW south plains triggered new selling,” ADM Investor Services said. “Most weather watchers do not see a pattern change and are still looking for US February south plains weather to be drier and warmer than normal.”
