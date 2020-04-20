“Wheat markets got off to a flying start this morning,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
According to Allendale, wheat futures are sharply higher this morning on expectations of higher demand for U.S. wheat as Russia suspends grain exports until July 1 once its export quota is exhausted, which is currently expected to happen in mid-May.
Also pushing wheat higher is Matif wheat. May Matif wheat climbed to a new 20-year high, said Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging.
“Matif wheat surged after crop conditions deteriorated to 61% for the week of April 13, the worst in nine years,” he said.
