 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

Chicago wheat futures finished the last half of September higher as renewed concerns over Black Sea grain flows were coupled with a surprise reduction in old crop U.S. wheat production, CIH said in its bimonthly Wheat Margin Watch report. “Our clients are looking to strengthen delta on existing hedges and extend coverage into 2023 as the market moves higher with flexible positions,” CIH said.

Wheat futures “continue to be choppy,” Blue Line Futures said. “The overall chart structure remains constructive.” A failure to emerge from the pocket of $9.40-9.50 could drop prices back to levels around $8.73-8.80.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

All three are wheat markets strong this morning and trends remain pointed towards stronger markets with support from U.S. balance sheets and t…

Wheat

“Wheat futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Matif opened higher trying to catch-up from Friday’s US closed bu…

Wheat

“The wheat market traded higher on concerns over the Ukraine/Russian conflict,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Moscow makes plans to ann…

Wheat

The wheat market got a twirl to the upside on a much lower all wheat production number than what the trade was expecting for, according to Ami…

Wheat

Wheat markets remain strong “as global tensions remain high,” CHS Hedging said. “Winter wheat planting in Ukraine remains extremely difficult …

Wheat

“Wheat futures ended lower. Financial markets are back trading fear of higher interest rates, recession and lower demand for raw materials,” A…

Wheat

The Russia situation and Putin throwing out blackmail nuclear talk has the market jittered, according to The Hightower Report.

Wheat

All three wheat classes are trading higher this morning with KC wheat not far from its highest prices in three months. However wheat is volati…

Wheat

“Wheat remains strong as global tensions remain high and uncertainty about the world wheat supply,” said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging this morning.

Wheat

Wheat is likely to remain volatile, with the two driving forces likely to be weather and the Ukraine situation, according to Patti Uhrich of C…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News