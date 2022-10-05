People are also reading…
Chicago wheat futures finished the last half of September higher as renewed concerns over Black Sea grain flows were coupled with a surprise reduction in old crop U.S. wheat production, CIH said in its bimonthly Wheat Margin Watch report. “Our clients are looking to strengthen delta on existing hedges and extend coverage into 2023 as the market moves higher with flexible positions,” CIH said.
Wheat futures “continue to be choppy,” Blue Line Futures said. “The overall chart structure remains constructive.” A failure to emerge from the pocket of $9.40-9.50 could drop prices back to levels around $8.73-8.80.”