It was a mixed market for wheat as Chicago traded weaker on increased world stock estimates, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
“Today’s USDA report was a mixed bag for the wheat crop,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Right in line with trade expectations, the USDA lowered U.S. ending stocks from 925 mb to 883 mb today. Outlook for this month is reduced supplies, higher domestic use, unchanged exports, and, of course, lower ending stocks. However, the market was not expecting world ending stocks to go from 319.4 mmt to 321.45 mmt – as the trade guess was around 317 mmt.”
