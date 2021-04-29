 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

“A bit of a bounce-back in the wheat futures as Mpls and Chi futures finish the day higher, KC missed it by a fraction of cent in May and 2 cents in July,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The HRS growing region continues to see drought conditions worsen and should support the market.”

“Wheat futures closed mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lack of May deliveries may have helped WK and MWK. Talk that there could be KC deliveries offered resistance to KWK. Forecast of drier than normal US north plains and Canada weather also supported MWN.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Prospect of little rain in the next two weeks, raises concerns for West Texas and the southwestern part of the Hard Red Winter Wheat Region, a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat markets traded higher drawing strength from corn,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additional support comes from unseasona…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets are continuing to stay strong, as dry weather in primary wheat growing areas persists, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. Expec…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat market opened lower but was able to dismiss the lower prices on weakness in the US$ and demand for feed wheat,” Ami Heesch, with CH…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat prices are likely to come under pressure from outside markets but given the current draught conditions and possible uptick in exports, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat is seeing the same spec/fund driven strength that corn and soybeans are with futures up 23-29 cents in all three wheat classes, and con…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Double digit weakness in the majority of the months in all three wheat classes as the profit taking continues,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures rose double digits overnight across the grain complex. The Ukraine also has climbing prices, Total Farm Marketing, said today. “…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News