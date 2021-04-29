“A bit of a bounce-back in the wheat futures as Mpls and Chi futures finish the day higher, KC missed it by a fraction of cent in May and 2 cents in July,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The HRS growing region continues to see drought conditions worsen and should support the market.”
“Wheat futures closed mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lack of May deliveries may have helped WK and MWK. Talk that there could be KC deliveries offered resistance to KWK. Forecast of drier than normal US north plains and Canada weather also supported MWN.”