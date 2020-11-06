“Weather in Russia remains dry next week and is expected to cool off which actually will further diminish any returns last week’s rains had on the stressed crop,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Over the next 14 days, hard red winter wheat is expected to get more precipitation, where exactly that rain falls, and how much will be the question of the day.”
Wheat markets are closing lower today as the world export arena is providing “stiff competition,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Positioning was noted ahead of the weekend, along with weakness in the row crops,” she said.
