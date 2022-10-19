So far this week the news out of Russia and Ukraine would lead you to believe that wheat should be trading higher as Russian actions have put the extension of the Black Sea corridor in doubt, but wheat has already fallen 40 cents, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
The demand for U.S. wheat still needs to show up, and right now there is no demand news to help support futures, said Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group. Europe is too hot and dry, and the central U.S. central and southern Great Plains have also been too hot and dry.
