The U.S. winter wheat harvest is underway. Only a few states reported progress, with 5% harvested as of the weekend, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Russian and Turkish officials (sadly no Ukrainian nor NATO leaders) were scheduled to meet to discuss the farce of a “humanitarian corridor” for Russian wheat exports, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “While there is always a chance that progress could shock the markets, the likelihood is that we will wake up to more non-starter Russian demands that will be immediately refused by NATO members,” he said.