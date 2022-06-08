 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

The U.S. winter wheat harvest is underway. Only a few states reported progress, with 5% harvested as of the weekend, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Russian and Turkish officials (sadly no Ukrainian nor NATO leaders) were scheduled to meet to discuss the farce of a “humanitarian corridor” for Russian wheat exports, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “While there is always a chance that progress could shock the markets, the likelihood is that we will wake up to more non-starter Russian demands that will be immediately refused by NATO members,” he said.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Rains are slowing harvest “and raising concern over the quality in Kansas,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Price volatility eased overnight as th…

Wheat

Wheat futures ended higher and current world wheat prices are near a record high, according to ADM Investor Services.

Wheat

Australia is forecast to produce its fourth largest wheat crop on record at an estimated 30.3 million tons, as favorable conditions encourage …

Wheat

Future markets are seeing a “technical bounce” overnight, “but we are still setting up for a week of heavy losses in price if something doesn’…

Wheat

Wheat futures ended sharply lower in a massive risk off day, according to ADM Investor Services. Some feel the losses may be due to talk the E…

Wheat

All three wheat markets are looking for “stabilization” after a lengthy stretch of pressure, mostly stemming from global headlines. “Russian P…

Wheat

USDA noted mostly stable conditions for the Winter Wheat crops yesterday but noted Spring Wheat planting remained far behind average, accordin…

Wheat

There have been reports of Russia shipping grain that they have stolen from Ukrainian farmers, but with the fighting continuing there will be …

Wheat

Wheat futures are trying to claw back from recent selloff due to concern about the U.S. and Canadian spring wheat acres/crop, dry north China …

Wheat

Wheat futures trade sharply lower on Tuesday. Lower energy and a higher dollar may have triggered month-end long liquidation with no resting b…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News