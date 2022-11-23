People are also reading…
“All three wheat markets were able to shake off early selling, with Mpls leading a recovery to higher values. The late rally was able to stop the five-day losing streak for wheat,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…There is more talk about Argentina’s wheat crop falling further due to drought, with the latest estimates falling in the 11 mmt to 12 mmt range.”
“Reports from the Black Sea show over 100 vessels remain in Istanbul Turkey awaiting inspection with an average 2 1/2 ships cleared/day. That is down from 4.9 ships/day during October,” Brugler Marketing said. "China will auction 40k MT of wheat from state reserves on Nov. 30. Rosario Grains Exchange lowered their Argentinian wheat export estimate to 6.5 MMT, from 7, citing lower wheat production.”