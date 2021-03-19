The winter wheat complex was choppy overnight leaving prices mixed this morning, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Prices are taking a path of least resistance now that bullish market forces are waning as weather and a higher dollar favor the bears at this time.
Ukraine’s economic ministry said it has exported almost 14 million metric tons of wheat so far this marketing year, short of a 17.5-million ton export quota. The nation’s total grain exports are down almost 23% from last year, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.