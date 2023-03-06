Related to this story

Wheat

Wheat is trading at a much wider pocket than traders would like to see, Blue Line Futures said. “We have not gotten an updated Commitment of T…

Wheat

Wheat markets rebounded slight, “stopping their slide,” CHS Hedging said. Russia’s wheat crop was reduced by 700,000 tonnes due to the weather…

Wheat

“Wheat followed through on yesterday’s bullish Russia headlines, with May KC up 9 ¾ and Minneapolis up 12 ¾. Chicago and Matif wheat were up a…

Wheat

Traders continue to watch moisture in the U.S. as well as the situation in Ukraine. “Wheat made a steep drop on improving moisture in the U.S.…

Wheat

Wheat contracts showed overnight weakness with the lack of supportive news and some precipitation over parts of the Southern Plains, Jim Warre…