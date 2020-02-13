March wheat finished down 3 ¼ cents to close at $5.44 ¼, while May wheat closed down 3 ¾ cents at $5.44 ¾. Wheat prices failed to sustain momentum from yesterday’s rebound, says Hightower. Dry weather is in the forecast for India, and indications of lower EU production helped provide some early support.
Dry weather in Kansas and Nebraska over the past two weeks should provide more market support, says Stewart-Peterson, especially for Kansas City wheat. Weakening currency is making it difficult for any potential major U.S. sales.