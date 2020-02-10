Resistance was able to be defended on Friday, according to Blue Line Futures, around the $5.63 ¾ to $5.66 range. “This pocket contains what would be the right shoulder of a bearish head and shoulders formation,” they said. If the market were to close below the $5.48-$5.51 range “could spark long liquidation from funds and accelerate the selling pressure.”
Wheat has been trading sideways over the past few weeks, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said, and more of the same is expected this week. “The market is waiting for international business to pick up,” he said, with an eye on any purchases from China.
