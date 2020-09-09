Wheat is consolidating right now, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Grains were limited from expectations of increased production in Canada, Australia and Russia,” she said.
That production increase in Australia is “expected to nearly double last year’s production” after drought and fires hurt them last year, Stewart-Peterson said. They noted that Ukraine and Russia have been “aggressive exporters” lately.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.