Weather remains the biggest resistor for wheat prices, as the market is seeing improving Europe and Black Sea forecasts, ADM Investor Services said. “Large discount from old crop Russia export prices to new offers resistance to summer prices.”
“Combined with yesterday’s news of poor exports and weather not being much of a factor for the day, wheat saw little room for upward mobility today,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Today’s report viewed neutral to slightly bearish in tone.”
