Despite some “mild pressure” overnight, wheat prices jumped today as a new low in the U.S. Dollar made it more impressive in the global export marketplace, The Hightower Report said.

“The fund buyers were in the market with what looked like quite an appetite for wheat contracts,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Perhaps we saw a bit of catchup with not as big a run higher yesterday as was in the soy complex.”

