Wheat

China’s recent surge in demand for feed wheat has pushed export forecasts for U.S. white wheat to a 27-year high, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging. The country has also purchased the most U.S. wheat this season in more than six years.

A significant and important precipitation event is still expected tonight through Sunday from the hard red winter wheat region into the southwestern Corn Belt and northern Delta, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Last evening’s GFS model run was then notably aggressive with a follow-up weather disturbance shown to promote significant precipitation from Kansas through Illinois.

CropWatch Weekly Update

