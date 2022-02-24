 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to drive up prices, with KC, Chicago and Minneapolis “currently locked limit up,” CHS Hedging said.

“Russia has suspended movement of commercial vessels in the Azov Sea until further notice, but kept its ports in the Black Sea open for navigation, its officials and five grain industry sources said on Thursday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The Chinese customs said in a notice dated Wednesday that it will allow wheat imports from all of Russia.”

