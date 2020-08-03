“Few expect USDA to make any big changes to US 2020/21 wheat carryout near 942 mln bu.,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA could drop Europe and Argentina wheat crop estimates but could also drop World trade an equal amount. There is still too much wheat in the World and demand continues to be lower due to the virus.”
“The weekly Export Inspections report from USDA showed 500,100 MT of wheat shipped on the week ending July 30,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was down 43,900 MT wk/wk, but was 83,933 MT above the same week last year. HRW and white wheat were the top varieties exported on the week, and 71.1% of the total.”