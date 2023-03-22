People are also reading…
“All three classes of wheat are double-digit lower,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “May KC wheat continues its slide on a lack of demand in a U.S. market that is expecting its lowest supplies in 15 years. Tuesday afternoon CFTC data showed commercials are net long in all three U.S. wheats; funds trimmed back their short positions in Chicago wheat.”
“Cheap Russian wheat continues to be the driving force for lower prices,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “SovEcon kept their 2023 Russian production forecast at 85.3 mmt, down from just over 100 mmt in 2022. The deadline for Jordan’s tender for 120k mt of milling wheat is March 28.”