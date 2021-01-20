Wheat futures traded lower under pressure from the lower corn and soybean prices, according to ADM Investor Services. There are some concerns that the slow progress of COVID-19 vaccinations could weight on the economy.
Talk of some rains in the U.S. plains region that might improve winter what conditions put some pressure on the market, but talk of a Russian export tax offset that news, according to The Hightower Report.
