Wheat

Wheat futures traded lower under pressure from the lower corn and soybean prices, according to ADM Investor Services. There are some concerns that the slow progress of COVID-19 vaccinations could weight on the economy.

Talk of some rains in the U.S. plains region that might improve winter what conditions put some pressure on the market, but talk of a Russian export tax offset that news, according to The Hightower Report.

